Speaking on Indian news channel WION, Zuma said he believed the country was on the verge of collapse and needed “solutions for today, driven by the people of today”.
“We need people who are up to the task and people well versed, well equipped [and] well experienced, even at a young age, but most importantly fit for purpose. I think this is the trick we’ve missed in our country.
“There have been a lot of leaders who have come up, a lot of leaders who have played their part, but that time is gone. It is a new time and it needs new soldiers. We are here, we are good to go.”
Zuma said he was confident he could lead the country, adding that many people backed his plans.
“Where I am at now, people have said, ‘We need someone to step up’. I’ve seen the need for it. I’ve taken a look around. I don’t see anyone stepping up and I believe there’s an opportunity not only for myself, but for many others to step up.
“People like boiling it down to a one-man mission. It is not a one-man mission. There’s no superhero coming to save the day. All I’m saying is, I’m standing up, I’m making myself counted. I’m making my voice heard and it would be a beautiful picture if everyone else did it.”
We can't develop this country without white, coloured and Indian people: Duduzane Zuma
Image: Alon Skuy
Black people need to banish the idea that they can develop South Africa without white, coloured and Indian people, says KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma.
In a conversation with podcast host Penuel the Black Pen, Zuma said developing the country would take a joint effort, despite black people being the majority.
“The one thing that we need to understand is if we think we're going to develop this country without white people, it's not going to happen. Without Indian people, it's not going to happen and without coloured people, it's not going to happen. This has to be a joint effort,” said Zuma.
The businessman reiterated he was not a politician, but running to become president, and would like to enjoy the freedoms others enjoyed without being painted in a negative light.
“I will get my clarity. I will get my day where I'm going to win this battle, there's no doubt about it. I don't want people campaigning for me in my name. I want people to campaign for the rights and freedoms of the truth,” he said.
Presidential hopeful Duduzane Zuma: ‘We need solutions for today driven by the people of today’
