An ANC councillor has been arrested for money laundering after he was allegedly caught running a loan-shark business.
The Beaufort West municipality councillor was arrested on Tuesday. The police organised crime branch allegedly found him at an ATM in possession of Sassa grant cards.
Western Cape police are yet to confirm the arrest but TimesLIVE has seen a confirmatory message sent by ANC Central Karoo regional secretary Collin Meyer to party members. In his message Meyer names the councillor.
“The ANC in the Central Karoo Region has noted the arrest of [the councillor] by the organised crime branch of the SAPS yesterday in the Beaufort West municipality area. We still need to be fully briefed on the matter however the arrest has been confirmed,” the message reads.
“The ANC does not condone any acts of criminality, [the councillor] will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute. The ANC requests the community and members of the organisation to allow the law to take its course.”
ANC councillor in Beaufort West bust for 'money laundering'
Outrage as City of Cape Town councillor appoints convicted rapist as his admin clerk
Daylin Mitchell, the speaker of the Western Cape legislature and DA constituency head for Beaufort West, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday. He also named the councillor.
“The DA notes the arrest of ANC councillor … in Beaufort West on alleged charges of money laundering,” the statement reads.
“South Africans have become used to the way in which the ANC deals with cases of criminality within their ranks. We will closely monitor this matter and call on the ANC to act decisively and not sweep this under the rug.
“The ANC must show today that they have the interest of the Beaufort West residents at heart.”
He said the DA in Beaufort West would write to the Western Cape MEC for community safety and police oversight, Reagen Allen, “to ensure that a watching brief is put in place”.
