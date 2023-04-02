News

KZN councillors go into hiding after threats

Some parties provide safe-houses for their councillors

02 April 2023 - 19:11 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

Several KwaZulu-Natal councillors have fled their homes after threats to their lives as political intolerance intensifies after the collapse of coalition governments in a number of local councils...

