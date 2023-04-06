Rustenburg lawyer Zanele Nkosi was shot dead outside her office this week, the Law Society of South Africa said.
She was accosted by unknown assailants while walking to her car, the organisation said.
President of the LSSA, Eunice Masipa, said: “This cowardly act has robbed Ms Nkosi’s family, colleagues and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to make South Africa a better place for all — that is a just and equitable country.”
Nkosi was the chairperson of the North-West branch of the Black Lawyers Association and served on numerous committees of the LSSA.
Masipa called on the authorities to find the killers so that they could face justice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Black Lawyers Association NW chair Zanele Nkosi shot dead outside office
Image: Supplied
Rustenburg lawyer Zanele Nkosi was shot dead outside her office this week, the Law Society of South Africa said.
She was accosted by unknown assailants while walking to her car, the organisation said.
President of the LSSA, Eunice Masipa, said: “This cowardly act has robbed Ms Nkosi’s family, colleagues and the country of a fearless woman of strength, committed to make South Africa a better place for all — that is a just and equitable country.”
Nkosi was the chairperson of the North-West branch of the Black Lawyers Association and served on numerous committees of the LSSA.
Masipa called on the authorities to find the killers so that they could face justice.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
Five suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN
WATCH | Durban residents flee for cover amid rapid gunfire in 'gang-related' incident
Tongaat shootings claim five lives, linked to taxi violence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos