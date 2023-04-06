South Africa

Escaped inmates nabbed after just nine hours of freedom

06 April 2023 - 11:51
Two inmates who had escaped from Brandfort prison were rearrested the same day after police found them hiding in the community. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Two inmates managed to escape from the Brandfort prison in the Free State, but their freedom only lasted nine hours as they were rearrested later that day.

Sipho Ndlondlo and Moeketsi Majola were being guarded by a prison warder on Wednesday when one of them asked if he could drink some water.

Five minutes later, the other inmate asked to drink water, said police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.

A few minutes later, the prison warder realised the two inmates, who were serving sentences for housebreaking and theft, had escaped.

Their escape was reported just after 11am and a manhunt was immediately launched by correctional services and the police provincial anti-gang unit, Thakeng said.

Police, working with local residents, managed to find the two men at about 8.30pm — just nine hours after their escape.

“They were found hiding at the Marantha section of Majwemasweu in Brandfort. They will be charged for escaping from lawful custody. They will appear soon before the Brandfort magistrate's court,” Thakeng said.

TimesLIVE

