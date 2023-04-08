South Africa

Money 'stolen' from Cape Town retail store found in Eastern Cape man's bedroom

08 April 2023 - 12:14
The proverbial long arm of the law has seized a large amount of cash from an Eastern Cape man's bedroom. The money was allegedly stolen from a retail store in Cape Town.
An Eastern Cape man will spend the Easter weekend behind bars after police found him in possession of a large amount of cash, which he allegedly stole from his Cape Town employer.

The 30-year-old man was arrested in Qumbu on Thursday. Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the man allegedly stole the money in March.

“Members from the tactical response team teamed up with Mthatha visible policing received information about a suspect who fled to the Eastern Cape after stealing cash from his former employer in the Western Cape in March this year,” said Nkohli.

“The information was immediately operationalised, which led police to a homestead in Qumbu, where a substantial amount of cash was found hidden in the bedroom. A 30-year suspect was nabbed and detained for theft.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

