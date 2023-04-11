Sekeleni, who wore a navy blue top with a sling bag hoisted over his shoulder, seemed stunned by the media presence in the courtroom and initially covered his face in a bid to hide from the cameras. He later unveiled his face when speaking to a family member and his lawyer.
Alleged Thabo Bester prison break accomplices remain in custody for now
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara have been charged with murder for their roles in the astonishing escape of the "Facebook rapist" Thabo Bester.
This was revealed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday where the pair appeared briefly before their matter was postponed to April 17 for further investigations and a possible bail application.
The pair is also accused of arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice for Bester’s escape.
According to the charge sheet, the state alleges that on or around March 3, 2022, the pair unlawfully killed an unknown male in or around Bloemfontein.
Sekeleni, who wore a navy blue top with a sling bag hoisted over his shoulder, seemed stunned by the media presence in the courtroom and initially covered his face in a bid to hide from the cameras. He later unveiled his face when speaking to a family member and his lawyer.
Matsoara stared straight at the cameras. The only time he showed any form of emotion was when he interacted with a female member of the public, who had her face covered.
Magistrate Motlholo Khabi ordered that Sekeleni be kept in custody in Brandfort while Matsoara will be held at a police station.
Magudumana’s father, 65, was arrested over the weekend at his Port Edward home while the former prison warder, 39, was arrested in Bloemfontein by a multidisciplinary team investigating Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Bester and his lover, Dr Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border.
TimesLIVE
