South Africa

Five suspects accused of Fort Hare killings in court

11 April 2023 - 12:42 By Ziyanda Zweni
University of Fort Hare University.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Five men, including two former University of Fort Hare employees, a former SRC member and two alleged hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal will apply for bail in May.

The accused — Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khiwa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Zando/Dlamini — appeared in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a string of charges, including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets who were shot dead in less than a year.

The case was attended by Buhlungu, police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, with heavily armed police officers inside and outside the court.

The accused will be back in the dock on May 4 for their bail bid. They remain in police custody.

