South Africa

'Reaction on Phala Phala please': ANC dragged over Thabo Bester arrest statement

11 April 2023 - 13:58 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula shared the ANC's statement on social media. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC has received a cold clapback on social media after welcoming the arrests of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Some suggested the party focus on its own issues.

The pair were arrested in Tanzania on Friday after Bester faked his death and escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

In a statement shared on social media by ruling party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, it said: “The ANC commends joint efforts led by South African and Tanzanian law-enforcement authorities which delivered positive results. ANC will closely monitor this case. We are invested in seeing Thabo Bester and his accomplices face the full might of the law.” 

Some criticised the party, asking for reaction to the Phala Phala fiasco, while others blamed it for Bester's escape, saying it was under ANC leadership that he had roamed freely and undetected for months after escaping. 

Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

