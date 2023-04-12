South Africa

Third arrest in Bester prison break as police question fourth suspect found with Magudumana’s Porsche

12 April 2023 - 20:38
Detective W/O Shane Naidoo leads Thabo Bester out of the holding cells at the Durban magistrate's court on October 12 2011.
Detective W/O Shane Naidoo leads Thabo Bester out of the holding cells at the Durban magistrate's court on October 12 2011.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya/City Press/Gallo Images

Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of yet another suspect for his alleged involvement in the escape of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester. 

One other person was still being questioned by police.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the third person was arrested in  Bloemfontein on three charges of aiding and abetting, defeating the ends of justice and violating a dead body.

Mathe said the arrested 44-year-old man is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras for G4S at the Mangaung prison. 

“The fourth person was found driving a white Porsche which is believed to belong to Dr Nandipha Magudumana. He is in police custody and is being questioned by police,” she said.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man. He was arrested in the North West. The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West.

Bester and his lover, Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border. The convicted rapist and murderer was believed to have died during a fire in his cell. However, an autopsy revealed the person found in the cell died as a result of blunt-force trauma to the head.

On Tuesday, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, father of Magudumana, and his co-accused, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara appeared at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court facing charges of aiding and abetting Bester in his audacious escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.

They are also accused of arson, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Magudumana’s father, 65, was arrested at the weekend at his Port Edward home, while the former prison warder, 39, was arrested in Bloemfontein by a multidisciplinary team investigating Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson

Alleged Thabo Bester prison break accomplices will remain in custody pending further investigations and a date being scheduled for a formal bail ...
News
1 day ago

Parliament rips into G4S during presentation on Thabo Bester escape

MPs grill private company on how it allowed a range of events to happen which led to the escape of the 'Facebook rapist'.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | G4S appears before the oversight committee over circumstances of Thabo Bester’s escape

G4S, which runs the Mangaung Correctional Facility from which Thabo Bester escaped last year, has been subpoenaed by parliament to appear before the ...
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Police arrest Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father News
  2. Thabo Bester told lawyer the state seized R3bn of his assets News
  3. Fort Hare employees arrested for colleagues’ murders News
  4. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  5. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out