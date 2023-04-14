The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) says a salvage operation is under way to recover a stricken fishing vessel that caught fire south of Cape Town .
The 26 fishermen crew abandoned the vessel in the early hours of Friday morning.
Samsa said the crewmen were safely brought onto dry land early on Friday after a frantic effort involving no less than three ships which had responded to a mayday call by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre (MRCC) based in Cape Town.
Late on Friday, Samsa said the stricken vessel had since been sighted by another ship.
It said efforts to recover the abandoned vessel will continue.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Operations under way to retrieve vessel that caught fire off Cape Point
Image: Supplied
The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) says a salvage operation is under way to recover a stricken fishing vessel that caught fire south of Cape Town .
The 26 fishermen crew abandoned the vessel in the early hours of Friday morning.
Samsa said the crewmen were safely brought onto dry land early on Friday after a frantic effort involving no less than three ships which had responded to a mayday call by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre (MRCC) based in Cape Town.
Late on Friday, Samsa said the stricken vessel had since been sighted by another ship.
It said efforts to recover the abandoned vessel will continue.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Crew rescued after vessel catches fire off Cape Point
Singapore says unidentified people boarded tanker off Ivory Coast
Pilot makes emergency landing after Cape cobra slithers onto him in midair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos