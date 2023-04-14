President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the business sector that government is working to end load-shedding in the short term.
He was speaking at the fifth South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
“The lack of reliability in electricity supply weakens business and consumer confidence, taints international perceptions about our country and affects investment sentiment and decisions," the president said.
The government had solutions to address the crisis through its energy action plan, introduced last July, he added.
“As we work to close the electricity supply shortfall and end load-shedding in the short term, we are laying the foundation for a fundamental reform of the energy sector in the longer term.
“Our immediate focus is on improving the performance of our existing coal-fired power stations as they continue to provide the baseload of our energy,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa promises businesses 'short-term' end to load-shedding
Image: Freddy Mavunda
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the business sector that government is working to end load-shedding in the short term.
He was speaking at the fifth South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
“The lack of reliability in electricity supply weakens business and consumer confidence, taints international perceptions about our country and affects investment sentiment and decisions," the president said.
The government had solutions to address the crisis through its energy action plan, introduced last July, he added.
“As we work to close the electricity supply shortfall and end load-shedding in the short term, we are laying the foundation for a fundamental reform of the energy sector in the longer term.
“Our immediate focus is on improving the performance of our existing coal-fired power stations as they continue to provide the baseload of our energy,” Ramaphosa said.
Durban municipality proposes 21.91% electricity tariff hike, more than Eskom’s municipal increase
No timeline was given.
Government's plan to avert the energy crisis mirrors much of Cape Town’s independent electricity supply plan, which has not been largely implemented in other municipalities.
“We recently released a request for proposals for over 500MW of battery storage and will soon open further bid windows for wind and solar, battery storage and gas power,” said Ramaphosa.
Though load-shedding would remain a challenge in the immediate future, he believed its severity would begin to ease through the state's electricity supply initiatives.
“What we are witnessing in the energy sector is an undeniable surge of investment that will not only address the electricity supply shortfall in years to come, but will propel growth and create jobs.”
Online, many expressed anger and disappointment at the ongoing load-shedding. Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was criticised most for the latest bout of stage 6 power cuts.
This is how people reacted on social media:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Stage 6 blackouts to continue until further notice
SA puts heat on electricity minister as stage 6 darkens cold nights
Inside Frankfort’s battle against Eskom to end load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos