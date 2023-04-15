“Teams then had to carefully lower the injured BASE jumper down a second cliff face using a rope system,” WSAR said. “Once everyone was safely at the base of the cliff, the team began the long carry back to the vehicles in the dark.”
BASE jumper rescued after slamming into cliff face
Image: WSAR
A BASE jumper had to be rescued after crash landing into a cliff near Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape on Thursday, Wilderness Search and Rescue reports.
The 30-year-old professional BASE jumper had jumped from the top of a 150m cliff but the lines of his parachute twisted, causing him to slam into a rock face on the Maskamberg, WSAR said. “When his chute opened, he was spun around and slammed into the rock face, before tumbling to the base of the cliff.
“His friends immediately called for help.”
The injured man was stretchered off the mountain after an all-night rescue involving WSAR professionals and volunteers in conjunction with the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Netcare 911 air ambulance.
Image: WSAR
“Teams then had to carefully lower the injured BASE jumper down a second cliff face using a rope system,” WSAR said. “Once everyone was safely at the base of the cliff, the team began the long carry back to the vehicles in the dark.”
WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “This was a marathon seven-hour stretcher carry, in very challenging conditions.”
“There was no trail to follow, and the team did a fantastic job safely carrying the patient while navigating in the dark.”
“We would like to thank all of the rescuers for their passion and continued dedication,” Nel said.
TimesLIVE
