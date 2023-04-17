South Africa

Activist once dubbed 'poo thrower in chief' gunned down in Cape Town

Loyiso Nkohla dies in apparent 'hit' at Philippi railway station

17 April 2023 - 13:52
Political activist and former Patriotic Alliance member Loyiso Nkohla. File photo.
Activist and former political party campaigner Loyiso Nkohla — who earned the nickname  “poo thrower in chief” for his controversial faeces-dumping protests — was shot dead in Cape Town on Monday.

Deputy minister of rural development and land reform Mcebisi Skwatsha, who was at the scene, described the incident to TimesLIVE as an apparent “assassination”.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said: “Nyanga police responded to a complaint this morning ... Upon arrival at Philippi railway station, they found the body of a 40-year-old male who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Reports suggested that two females and one male who also sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive is yet to be determined.”

Nkohla rose to national prominence around 2010, when he led the unconventional “poo protests”, transporting portable toilets from informal settlements and dumping their contents at the provincial legislature and Cape Town International Airport.

This, he said at the time, when he was an ANC councillor, was to highlight poor sanitation in informal settlements. TimesLIVE reported that he was expelled from the party as a consequence.

Nkohla formed the Land Party to contest the national elections in 2019 but later quit and worked for the City of Cape Town. He left politics after failing to be elected as a Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor in the city in the 2021 local government elections. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

