Phillip Manchidi, a suspect in the 2020 murder of Groblersdal farmer Raymond Papapavlou, made a fleeting appearance in the local district court before load-shedding interrupted proceedings on Monday.
Manchidi’s bail application was postponed to Wednesday.
Papapavlou was murdered in his bed on the Frischgewaagd farm about 30km outside Groblersdal on October 4 2020.
Almost a month later, on October 27, Patricia Ray-Lee Smith — purported to be the girlfriend of Papapavlou’s widow Simone — was arrested. Simone Papapavlou herself was arrested after six months. She handed herself over to SAPS investigators on August 12 in 2021.
Manchidi, who was arrested on April 1 this year, made his first appearance in the Groblersdal district court on April 3.
'Middleman' in Papapavlou murder conspiracy case seeks release on bail
Image: Hendrik Hancke/TimesLIVE
Phillip Manchidi, a suspect in the 2020 murder of Groblersdal farmer Raymond Papapavlou, made a fleeting appearance in the local district court before load-shedding interrupted proceedings on Monday.
Manchidi’s bail application was postponed to Wednesday.
Papapavlou was murdered in his bed on the Frischgewaagd farm about 30km outside Groblersdal on October 4 2020.
Almost a month later, on October 27, Patricia Ray-Lee Smith — purported to be the girlfriend of Papapavlou’s widow Simone — was arrested. Simone Papapavlou herself was arrested after six months. She handed herself over to SAPS investigators on August 12 in 2021.
Manchidi, who was arrested on April 1 this year, made his first appearance in the Groblersdal district court on April 3.
Evidence reveals how ‘widow’ asked her killer dad ‘to help kill’ her husband
This Monday, in front of a small gathering of interested parties, Manchidi attempted to apply for bail.
At about 11am, while the investigating officer, W/O Debbie van Zyl, was testifying, the power went out and officials had no choice but to postpone the case.
According to a police source close to the investigation, Manchidi is a key role player in the alleged conspiracy to murder Papapavlou.
“Simone’s father, Shane Richard Dean Olivier, is currently serving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder in Kgosi Mampuru prison after murdering his brother with a brick and a hammer in 2002 and also attempting to murder his sister-in-law.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE
“According to Olivier’s statement he made to SAPS in September last year, Simone and Patricia approached him in the middle of February 2020 to ask for help in organising the hit on Raymond. Olivier then approached Manchidi in prison.”
Manchidi in turn is alleged to have approached Paulina Mafatle and her son, Calvin Tseka.
“At least R5,600 was paid over to the mother-and-son team through [Shoprite] Money Market. In that time they also visited Manchidi in prison,” the police source said.
Mafatle and her son were waiting outside court when TimesLIVE exited the building. It is understood the two accused were present to be indicted.
Image: HENDRIK HANCKE/TimesLIVE
The main murder case will be heard in the Polokwane high court from July 31.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'She asked us to kill her husband': Ex-cop Nomsa Mudau on trial with serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu
I was arrested because I’m a lesbian, says Groblersdal murder accused
Killer wives: a rising trend in domestic homicide?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos