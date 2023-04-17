South Africa

Load-shedding stage 6 at night and stage 5 in the day until further notice

17 April 2023 - 15:12
Eskom says load-shedding will be on stage 6 between 4pm and 5am and on stage 5 from 5am to 4pm daily until further notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Tebnad

Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Tuesday.

Thereafter, stage 5 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm and stage 6 from 4pm until 5am daily.

“This pattern will be repeated until further notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as changes occur,” the power utility said.

Breakdowns were at 17,325MW of generating capacity and planned maintenance at 5,457MW.

Eskom said over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations were returned to service. During the same period, two generating units at Kriel were taken offline for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. However, the team is working to ensure these units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

TimesLIVE

