South Africa

Drowning averted after beachgoer saves three children at KZN beach

13 April 2023 - 10:13
Two of the three children being stabilised by paramedics
Two of the three children being stabilised by paramedics
Image: MedEvac

A day at the beach almost ended in tragedy for three children from a child and youth care facility on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast when they nearly drowned.

Medevac ambulance service said the near-drowning incident took place at St Michael's Beach on Tuesday, the last day of the school holiday.

“According to eyewitnesses, the group of 13 children were enjoying the beautiful weather and several of the children were swimming in the tidal pool. 

“Three of them got into difficulties and began to panic, pulling each other under.”

A quick-thinking beachgoer dove into the water to help the children before the lifeguards arrived.

“The emergency medical response team was also called to the scene and worked tirelessly to stabilise the children before they were transported to the hospital.

While it's unclear at this time what caused the incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, especially when swimming in natural bodies of water. 

“In light of this tragedy, it's crucial that all beachgoers remain vigilant and aware of the risks associated with swimming in the ocean,” said Medevac.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia: official

At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial ...
News
4 days ago

Man drowns after being swept off rocks in Hermanus

One of three men swept off rocks in Hermanus was declared dead after being brought ashore on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Families of KZN drowning victims call for quarry's closure

The grieving families of two men who drowned recently at a quarry dam at an abandoned dam in northern KwaZulu-Natal have called for its closure.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Dr Nandipha Magudumana stole my identity,’ says celebrity Dr Pashy News
  2. Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson South Africa
  3. Dr Nandipha's father: Smiley respected ex-educator turned businessman South Africa
  4. A getaway car and road blocks in Tanzania: 6 stories you need to read about ... South Africa
  5. Family faces eviction from Franschhoek farm, their home for three generations News

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out