The Judicial Service Commission continues its interviews to fill vacancies in the superior courts.
The interviews, being held in Johannesburg, are for vacancies in the Competition Appeal Court, the position of judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the high court, and a vacancy in the Northern Cape division of the high court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews continue
The Judicial Service Commission continues its interviews to fill vacancies in the superior courts.
The interviews, being held in Johannesburg, are for vacancies in the Competition Appeal Court, the position of judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the high court, and a vacancy in the Northern Cape division of the high court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Molemela gets JSC nod for SCA president
JSC defers Constitutional Court interviews again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos