South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews continue

18 April 2023 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE

The Judicial Service Commission continues its interviews to fill vacancies in the superior courts.

The interviews, being held in Johannesburg, are for vacancies in the Competition Appeal Court, the position of judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the high court, and a vacancy in the Northern Cape division of the high court.

