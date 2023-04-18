The Sunday Times reported Bester enjoyed several “getaways” from prison in the months before his escape and on at least two occasions booked into a hotel in Bloemfontein with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
The couple stayed at the Tredenham Boutique Hotel in March and again in April using one of Bester's aliases, TK Nkwana.
An invoice from the hotel showed the couple stayed for four nights, checking in on Thursday, March 24 2022 and out on Monday, March 28.
However the hotel's owner said their booking system showed the couple had stayed a further night, checking out on Tuesday, March 29.
Police minister Bheki Cele said more arrests can be expected in connection with Bester's prison break.
“What has become very clear here is that the investigation will have to go much deeper, much higher and sideways. Everything is going to be investigated, there will be no stone left unturned,” said Cele.
“We believe, by the look of things, that many people will have to answer on this matter. As the investigation continues, you will expect that more people will be arrested.”
WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social media
Image: Supplied
A video of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester allegedly dancing in his Mangaung Correctional Centre prison cell has gone viral on social media.
In it, the convicted murderer can be seen dancing dressed in civilian clothes.
It is unclear when the video was recorded, but it's alleged it happened before his escape in May 2022.
“He wore normal clothes delivered by Nandipha Magudumana on most days and had his own sheets,” read part of the video’s caption.
Pictures of Bester in prison also went viral, showing him in non-prison attire.
The pictures drew mixed reactions, with many questioning his incarceration conditions.
TimesLIVE reached out to the correctional services department for comment. An update will be included once received.
