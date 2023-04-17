Reports of Thabo Bester’s apparent times away in luxury hotels while a prisoner last year have left many dismayed.
The Sunday Times recently revealed how convicted rapist and murderer Bester allegedly spent several days with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana in a hotel in Bloemfontein before he escaped from prison in May 2022.
The couple stayed at the Tredenham Boutique Hotel in March and again in April 2022. This revelation sparked outrage from ordinary South Africans concerned about the integrity of the justice system, as Bester's escape put a spotlight on an alleged web of corruption.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said day and weekend passes were not allowed to prisoners at Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was held.
Nxumalo said Bester’s life in custody was under investigation as there were also claims the convicted rapist was a “powerful figure” in prison and had a lot of money.
Reacting to the reports, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said alleged some prisoners were provided leeway to leave custody to commit crime.
“Senior corrupt wardens are running this racket,” he added.
'We couldn't make this up if we tried'- 9 reactions to Thabo Bester’s weekend getaways while an inmate
Image: G4S
Reports of Thabo Bester’s apparent times away in luxury hotels while a prisoner last year have left many dismayed.
The Sunday Times recently revealed how convicted rapist and murderer Bester allegedly spent several days with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana in a hotel in Bloemfontein before he escaped from prison in May 2022.
The couple stayed at the Tredenham Boutique Hotel in March and again in April 2022. This revelation sparked outrage from ordinary South Africans concerned about the integrity of the justice system, as Bester's escape put a spotlight on an alleged web of corruption.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said day and weekend passes were not allowed to prisoners at Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was held.
Nxumalo said Bester’s life in custody was under investigation as there were also claims the convicted rapist was a “powerful figure” in prison and had a lot of money.
Reacting to the reports, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said alleged some prisoners were provided leeway to leave custody to commit crime.
“Senior corrupt wardens are running this racket,” he added.
TV personality and radio DJ Anele Mdoda said prison for Bester was like a “boarding school” where he enjoyed weekend getaways.
Here is how others reacted on social media:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape
WATCH | Judge drops Bester bombshell, says he leaked escape to the media
JUSTICE MALALA | Even the jailers are lawless: we are unequivocally a corrupt nation
'The Bester Plan' — Inside the Thabo Bester Netflix documentary tweeps want to happen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos