South Africa

'We couldn't make this up if we tried'- 9 reactions to Thabo Bester’s weekend getaways while an inmate

17 April 2023 - 15:05 By TIMESLIVE
The Mangaung Correctional Centre from which Thabo Bester escaped in May last year.
The Mangaung Correctional Centre from which Thabo Bester escaped in May last year.
Image: G4S

Reports of Thabo Bester’s apparent times away in luxury hotels while a prisoner last year have left many dismayed.

The Sunday Times recently revealed how convicted rapist and murderer Bester allegedly spent several days with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana in a hotel in Bloemfontein before he escaped from prison in May 2022. 

The couple stayed at the Tredenham Boutique Hotel in March and again in April 2022. This revelation sparked outrage from ordinary South Africans concerned about the integrity of the justice system, as Bester's escape put a spotlight on an alleged web of corruption.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said day and weekend passes were not allowed to prisoners at Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was held.

Nxumalo said Bester’s life in custody was under investigation as there were also claims the convicted rapist was a “powerful figure” in prison and had a lot of money.

Reacting to the reports, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said alleged some prisoners were provided leeway to leave custody to commit crime.

“Senior corrupt wardens are running this racket,” he added.

TV personality and radio DJ Anele Mdoda said prison for Bester was like a “boarding school” where he enjoyed weekend getaways.  

Here is how others reacted on social media:  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape

Just weeks before his escape, the killer and his lover spent several nights together in a boutique hotel 25km from the prison
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Judge drops Bester bombshell, says he leaked escape to the media

Former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron created a stir this week when he told MPs that he had leaked the news of Thabo Bester’s escape to the ...
News
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Even the jailers are lawless: we are unequivocally a corrupt nation

The Bester saga once again shows that corruption is now entrenched at every level of society
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

'The Bester Plan' — Inside the Thabo Bester Netflix documentary tweeps want to happen

Here's who fans want to play the leads if such a documentary is ever made.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'The Bester Plan' — Inside the Thabo Bester Netflix documentary tweeps want to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services South Africa
  3. 'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said ... South Africa

Most read

  1. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  2. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News
  3. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  4. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  5. Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras