Your flight may be delayed after fog and technical issues ground planes at Cape Town airport

18 April 2023 - 13:40 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Flights had to be diverted and others grounded at Cape Town International Airport when it experienced technical issues and dense fog.
Image: Twitter/ Andile Vilakazi

Flights at major airports in South Africa could be delayed on Tuesday after Cape Town International Airport experienced technical issues that grounded planes and caused others to be diverted.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed the airport experienced delays in flights on Tuesday morning as a result of a fibre network fault that affected its landing system.  

“This fault required the airport to temporarily downgrade the instrument landing category status of the airport. Aircraft were unable to land at CTIA and had to be diverted to other airports,” Acsa said in a statement.

The airports company said the problem was worsened by dense fog.

“Technicians are working on restoring the system and aircraft will be able to land once the fog lifts.”

Acsa said the technical issues could see flight delays at other airports across the country. 

“The delay in flights meant to land and depart from CTIA will have a knock-on effect on other Acsa airports and will impact planned schedules.

“We urge passengers to contact the airlines they are travelling on and check for regular updates on ACSA’s mobile App that can be downloaded across various app stores,” the statement read. 

FlySafair said they had to change flight times after their planes had a number of diversions on Tuesday morning, due to the weather in Cape Town.

“This has affected a number of flights throughout the day. Our operational teams are working tirelessly to minimise these delays and get everyone to their destinations as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” FlySafair posted.

