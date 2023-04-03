Here’s a list of new airlines and new or resumed routes:
• Safair resumed flights between Johannesburg to Zanzibar on April 1, having stopped in January.
• The seasonal Cathay Pacific route from Johannesburg to Hong Kong will resume flights on August 2 for three weeks.
• New airline Eswatini Air started operating flights from Johannesburg to Manzini, Eswatini, on March 26.
• Another new addition to the airport, Air Algerie, started flights between Johannesburg and Algiers, Algeria, on the same day.
• Air Belgium offers flights from Johannesburg to Newark in New Jersey after its launch last September.
• Another newbie at the airport, Condor started flights between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, Germany, last November and continues to operate.
• Air Cote d’Ivoire offers flights between Johannesburg and Kinshasa.
• Air China has resumed its weekly flights to Johannesburg on the Beijing — Shenzhen — Johannesburg route.
• LATAM is expected to commence flights between Johannesburg and Sao Paulo, Brazil, in August 2024.
Planning a holiday later this year? Here's a list of new airlines flying out of OR Tambo to new destinations
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
If you are taking an Easter break or planning an overseas trip later this year, there are now more airlines flying from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and new destinations you can visit.
Briefing the media recently, OR Tambo regional manager Jabulani Khambule said passenger volumes had picked up after hitting a low during the Covid-19 outbreak, which saw planes grounded at airports in many countries three years ago.
“Both domestic and international passenger volumes and aircraft movements at the airport are steadily recovering to pre-pandemic levels, following a boost over the festive season and a strong start to the year.
“Domestic passenger volumes at ORTIA totalled 720,816 in February this year, which reflects a 77% recovery rate when compared to the same month in 2019. It is slightly down from January when domestic passenger volumes totalled 731,188 (a 78% recovery rate) and December last year which saw a total volume of 837,611 domestic passengers (a 79% recovery rate).”
Khambule said in February, international travel achieved a 72% recovery rate compared to the same month in 2019.
Air China resumes flights to SA after three-year hiatus
