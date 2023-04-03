Travel

Planning a holiday later this year? Here's a list of new airlines flying out of OR Tambo to new destinations

03 April 2023 - 07:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
OR Tambo international airport has had some positive developments with a few new routes added and new airlines joining the airport
OR Tambo international airport has had some positive developments with a few new routes added and new airlines joining the airport
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

If you are taking an Easter break or planning an overseas trip later this year, there are now more airlines flying from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and new destinations you can visit.

Briefing the media recently, OR Tambo regional manager Jabulani Khambule said passenger volumes had picked up after hitting a low during the Covid-19 outbreak, which saw planes grounded at airports in many countries three years ago.

“Both domestic and international passenger volumes and aircraft movements at the airport are steadily recovering to pre-pandemic levels, following a boost over the festive season and a strong start to the year.

“Domestic passenger volumes at ORTIA totalled 720,816 in February this year, which reflects a 77% recovery rate when compared to the same month in 2019. It is slightly down from January when domestic passenger volumes totalled 731,188 (a 78% recovery rate) and December last year which saw a total volume of 837,611 domestic passengers (a 79% recovery rate).”

Khambule said in February, international travel achieved a 72% recovery rate compared to the same month in 2019.

Air China resumes flights to SA after three-year hiatus

Air China is resuming its weekly flights to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after it last flew to the country three years ago just ...
News
3 days ago

Here’s a list of new airlines and new or resumed routes:

• Safair resumed flights between Johannesburg to Zanzibar on April 1, having stopped in January.

•  The seasonal Cathay Pacific route from Johannesburg to Hong Kong will resume flights on August 2 for three weeks.

•  New airline Eswatini Air started operating flights from Johannesburg to Manzini, Eswatini, on March 26.

• Another new addition to the airport, Air Algerie, started flights between Johannesburg and Algiers, Algeria, on the same day.

• Air Belgium offers flights from Johannesburg to Newark in New Jersey after its launch last September.

• Another newbie at the airport, Condor started flights between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, Germany, last November and continues to operate.

•  Air Cote d’Ivoire offers flights between Johannesburg and Kinshasa.

•  Air China has resumed its weekly flights to Johannesburg on the Beijing — Shenzhen — Johannesburg route.

• LATAM is expected to commence flights between Johannesburg and Sao Paulo, Brazil, in August 2024.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Airports company not expecting more fuel suppliers to quit SA after BP’s exit

BP terminated aviation fuel supply to South African airports, but Acsa believes other suppliers will compete to take up the slack
News
4 days ago

PetroSA wants to seize jet fuel gap left by BP

BP Southern Africa’s decision to quit the aviation fuel business in South Africa appears to have caused little panic at major airports, with Cape ...
Business Times
1 week ago

'The hydrogen train has left the station'

Lack of investment has stalled South Africa's advancement of a green hydrogen strategy that could potentially contribute $9bn to GDP by 2050 and ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Bored stars, bubbly hosts and some regret Lifestyle
  2. Own your retirement: why sectional title living is your best bet Lifestyle
  3. RECIPE | Hot cross buns and pickled fish Food
  4. Small businesses owner or student? Here's how the relaunched iStore aims to ... Lifestyle
  5. Chivay Country Cottages: A romantic diamond in an old tin-mining town Travel

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief