Plea for resources as patients wait years for hip, knee surgery

'Provincial crisis' in Gauteng, says DA

31 January 2023 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital has the largest waiting list - 10,900 patients in total, including 1,777 patients who will wait four years and five months for hip and knee replacements. File photo.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Delays in the procurement of specialised machinery and in filling of critical posts are among the reasons for 36,237 patients being on the waiting list for operations in Gauteng public hospitals.

This is according to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, in a written reply to questions in the legislature by the DA's Jack Bloom.

Chris Hani Baragwanath has the largest waiting list at 10,900 patients in total, including 1,777 patients who will wait four years and five months for hip and knee replacements.

Other hospitals with long waiting lists for surgery include:

  • George Mukhari Hospital — 5,979 patients;
  • Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital — 3,132 patients;
  • Sebokeng Hospital — 2,977 patients;
  • Mamelodi Hospital — 2,570 patients;
  • Steve Biko Hospital — 1,921 patients;
  • Thelle Mogoerane Hospital — 1,070 patients;
  • Thembisa Hospital — 1,023 patients;
  • Pholosong Hospital- 832 patients;
  • Tambo Memorial Hospital — 804 patients;
  • Leratong Hospital — 733 patients;
  • Far East Rand Hospital — 708 patients; and
  • Kalafong Hospital — 584 patients..

The largest backlogs are in cataract surgery, with more than 10,000 patients who will wait up to two years at the Steve Biko and George Mukhari hospitals, but six months or less at the Thembisa, Kalafong, Pholosong and Mamelodi hospitals.

The worst waiting times are for hip and knee replacements, which will mostly take from two to five years, though some hospitals do them in less than a year.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the Covid-19 pandemic drastically increased the surgery backlog as elective procedures were halted. Other factors identified include:

  • delays in the procurement of specialised machinery;
  • delayed renovations of operating theatres;
  • an exodus of skilled staff to overseas countries and to the private health sector;
  • the high number of foreign nationals requiring treatment; and
  • delays in the filling of critical posts.

Load-shedding has also adversely affected surgery and linen shortages often cause operations to be cancelled, said Bloom.

Bloom called on premier Panyaza Lesufi to “recognise it as a provincial crisis that requires a plan with adequate resources to relieve the medical misery of so many people.

“It’s a vast human tragedy that so many people suffer in pain while waiting for surgery.”

