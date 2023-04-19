South Africa

Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why

19 April 2023 - 10:00
Vodacom has explained why customers experience a poor network signal during stage 6 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: Vadmary/1213RF

Mobile network provider Vodacom has explained why customers are experiencing a poor network signal during stage 6 load-shedding.

Eskom implemented stage 6 blackouts this week with breakdowns at 17,325MW of generating capacity and planned maintenance at 5,457MW.

Many people, already gatvol of the outages, expressed dismay about not having a cellphone signal during load-shedding.

Vodacom said during load-shedding its cellphone towers remain fully functional as long as the batteries last or the backup generator keeps running.

“We’ve invested R2.5bn over the past three years to enhance network resilience during load-shedding and maintain up to 97% network availability from stage 4. Despite this, some customers may experience network issues,” it said.

“When load-shedding occurs, a cellphone tower stays fully functional for as long as the batteries last or the backup generator keeps running. Once power is fully depleted, the tower stops working entirely and, depending on the configuration of nearby towers, may cause a coverage area to blackout entirely or for customers to experience intermittent service.”

It said depleted batteries can lead to some areas being blacked out during load-shedding and others not at all.

During stage 6 load-shedding last year, Telkom told its customers they were experiencing an eroded network signal because power outages do not allow enough time for cellphone towers to fully recharge.

“The downgrade of power supply to stage 6 load-shedding significantly affects network performance. While most of our sites have backup power, the discharge and recharge cycles do not allow enough time for cellphone towers to recharge fully, resulting in an eroded network experience,” said Telkom.

TimesLIVE

