Got a Sassa gold card? You can now switch to a Shoprite money-market account — here's how

Shoprite has announced South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards beneficiaries can switch their cards to a Shoprite money market account amid reports the South African Post Office (Sapo) is on the brink of liquidation.
Sapo was placed under provisional liquidation on February 9 after a court application by a creditor owed for rent. Business Day said in the post office's most recent financial statements for 2021/2022 to end-March 2022, it owed more than R4.4bn to creditors and its debt exceeded its assets by R4bn.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi told Jacaranda FM it has a contingency plan with the post office and the agency is trying to put it in place to ensure beneficiaries get their money.
Shoprite said beneficiaries can switch their gold cards to a Shoprite money market account.
“Sassa grant beneficiaries with gold cards expiring in the next few months can avoid long queues and payment mishaps by switching their payments, free of charge, to a Shoprite money market account,” said the group.
How can I switch?
Gold card holders can open an account and switch their Sassa payments:
- Register by dialling *120*3534# OR WhatsApp 087 240 5709 OR visit the in-store money market counter OR download the Shoprite app.
- Sign in and download your bank confirmation letter.
- Download the Sassa form here or collect one at the money market counter in any Shoprite or Checkers supermarket.
- Take your printed bank confirmation letter, completed Sassa switch form and original ID to your nearest Sassa office.
The switch offer is valid until June 30. Switch applications received after the closing date will not be considered.
What are the benefits of a money-market account?
- No monthly fees. Clients only pay a flat R5 fee for cash withdrawals. All other transactions are free.
- Clients have full control over their money through SMS payment notifications and real-time balance inquiries on their phone.
- Skip long queues and high fees at ATMs by depositing and withdrawing cash at any of the more than 25,000 till points at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide.
- Clients don’t pay fees to send money, buy airtime, data, electricity, send grocery vouchers, pay bills and pay for groceries from their phones.
What are the rewards for switching?
Grant recipients will get R100 in Shoprite vouchers when their first Sassa grant of R800 or more is paid into their money market account. The voucher is a one-off.
To qualify for the reward the minimum Sassa grant payment must be:
“The reward will be awarded once the participant has complied with the qualifying behaviour and it can be detected. The qualifying participants will have their vouchers loaded into their money market account within 14 working days of completing the form.”
