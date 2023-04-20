Businessman, lawyer and erstwhile student activist Tiego Moseneke has died in a car accident.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mr Tiego Moseneke. Ntate Moseneke was involved in a car accident last night on his way home,” a statement issued on behalf of the family.
“The whole family is still in complete shock, and as we process this unfortunate incident, we request the public to give us space and privacy to deal with the inevitable eventualities. In due course, we shall release further details.”
The brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Tiego served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the party, served in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and served as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s.
Tiego founded the law firm Moseneke & Partners which was ranked seventh in the reputable Ernst & Young Mergers and Acquisitions tables in 1997 and 1998.
He was also the co-author of the Moseneke Report on Privatisation.
He served on the Council of the University of Witwatersrand and the Wildlife Society.
At the time of his passing, he was the founder and controlling shareholder of the Encha Group. He had previously founded New Diamond Corporation which partnered with De Beers in diamond mining and exploration.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Car accident claims the life of Tiego Moseneke, businessman and lawyer
Image: Encha.co.za
Businessman, lawyer and erstwhile student activist Tiego Moseneke has died in a car accident.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mr Tiego Moseneke. Ntate Moseneke was involved in a car accident last night on his way home,” a statement issued on behalf of the family.
“The whole family is still in complete shock, and as we process this unfortunate incident, we request the public to give us space and privacy to deal with the inevitable eventualities. In due course, we shall release further details.”
The brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Tiego served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the party, served in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and served as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s.
Tiego founded the law firm Moseneke & Partners which was ranked seventh in the reputable Ernst & Young Mergers and Acquisitions tables in 1997 and 1998.
He was also the co-author of the Moseneke Report on Privatisation.
He served on the Council of the University of Witwatersrand and the Wildlife Society.
At the time of his passing, he was the founder and controlling shareholder of the Encha Group. He had previously founded New Diamond Corporation which partnered with De Beers in diamond mining and exploration.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Two people killed, 12 critically injured in KZN as car, minibus crash head-on
Priest’s tragic task after N3 Easter pile-up
On September 6 1991 a giant was born. This is how it started and where it’s at
Dikgang Moseneke gives insight into judicial system in new book 'All Rise'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos