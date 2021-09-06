On September 6 1991 a giant was born. This is how it started and where it’s at

The South African Students’ Congress celebrates its 30th birthday on Monday and it should be as proud as a peacock

Across the world, generations of student activists have played key roles in the radical movements that have driven the transitions and transformations of the 20th and 21st centuries. In SA, it is inconceivable, if not profoundly flawed, to think of the anti-apartheid struggle and the transition to democracy, as well as the ongoing struggles for fundamental change (radical socio-economic transformation), without acknowledging the role of the student movement.



This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the birth and legacy of the nonracial student organisation in SA’s higher education sector, the South African Students Congress (Sasco). This is a moment to pause and ponder, retrace our steps, and an opportunity to chart a way into the future. A promising future of opportunities and prosperity...