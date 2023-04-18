South Africa

Two people killed, 12 critically injured in KZN as car, minibus crash head-on

18 April 2023 - 21:48
A minibus and a car have been involved in a crash resulting in the deaths of two people. Paramedics treated 12 critically injured patients at the scene.
Two people were killed in a crash on the R33 between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown on Tuesday afternoon.

KZN emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said paramedics treated 12 patients at the scene after a head-on collision between a motor vehicle and a minibus.

“At this stage officials from the scene indicate that tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 12 patients at the scene and have transported them to hospitals. The patients who were injured, according to paramedics, all sustained critical injuries,” he said.

He said the circumstances resulting in the crash are not known at this stage  and will be investigated by the police.

TimesLIVE

