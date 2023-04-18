Two people were killed in a crash on the R33 between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown on Tuesday afternoon.
KZN emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said paramedics treated 12 patients at the scene after a head-on collision between a motor vehicle and a minibus.
“At this stage officials from the scene indicate that tragically two people have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 12 patients at the scene and have transported them to hospitals. The patients who were injured, according to paramedics, all sustained critical injuries,” he said.
He said the circumstances resulting in the crash are not known at this stage and will be investigated by the police.
TimesLIVE
Two people killed, 12 critically injured in KZN as car, minibus crash head-on
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
