South Africa

Smoke on runway part of emergency exercise, says King Shaka International

20 April 2023 - 15:47
King Shaka International Airport in Durban said on Thursday smoke on the runway was part of a routine exercise. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

King Shaka International Airport in Durban has appealed to the public not to be alarmed by smoke on the runway on Thursday morning, which was part of a simulated exercise.

The airport said in a statement it had conducted “a mandatory licensing emergency training exercise.

“The partial and practical exercise is to test the response preparedness and readiness of the airport staff and emergency services to an emergency disaster or crisis situation.

“The exercise will simulate an emergency scenario which involves a passenger/s reported with communicable disease onboard an aircraft. And the exercise will include smoke on the eastern side of the runway.  

“Airport users and passengers are urged not to be alarmed as this forms part of the exercise.”

TimesLIVE

