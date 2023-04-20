The former boyfriend of third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba, accused of involvement in her murder, will make his formal bail application on May 4.
TimesLIVE
Suspect in TUT student Ntokozo Xaba's murder changes mind, applies for bail
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE
The former boyfriend of third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba, accused of involvement in her murder, will make his formal bail application on May 4.
Ngcebo Thusi had previously declined to apply for bail after his arrest in February.
Thusi is charged with premeditated murder and defeating the administration of justice. Xaba, 21, was found stabbed to death at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria on February 1.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Thusi briefly appeared in court on Thursday for his bail application but it could not proceed because there were other cases on the court roll.
“He had said before today's appearance that he wanted to bring his bail application after he had abandoned it,” she said.
Xaba, together with a group of friends, had a social gathering at her residence in Pretoria Gardens.
“It is alleged that the accused was among the people who were at the social gathering. It is alleged that the accused was the last person to leave the deceased’s place at midnight or the early hours of the morning.
“The deceased’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds was found in the morning by friends when they went to check on her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Thusi was arrested on February 2.
