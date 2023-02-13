South Africa

Suspect in TUT student Ntokozo Xaba's murder holds off on bail bid, for now

13 February 2023 - 12:42
Ngcebo Thusi appearing in the Pretoria magistrate's court.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

The former boyfriend of third-year TUT student Ntokozo Xaba accused of involvement in her murder on Monday declined to bring an application for bail.

Ngcebo Thusi appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court. His lawyer said: “I have been instructed not to bring a bail application at this stage.”

Prosecutor Mashudu Nebulunge said Thusi's address had been verified. 

Thusi is facing a charge of murder and defeating the administration of justice.

Xaba, 21, was found stabbed to death at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was alleged that on February 1, Xaba, together with a group of friends, had a social gathering at her place of residence in Pretoria Gardens.

“It is alleged that the accused was among the people who were at the social gathering. It is alleged that the accused was the last person to leave the deceased’s place at midnight or the early hours of the morning. The deceased’s lifeless body with multiple stab wounds was found in the morning by friends when they went to check on her,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

At court, while Thusi spoke with his defence lawyer, a woman could be heard saying: “You are happy you have a lawyer while my child doesn't have one.” She then broke into tears.

The matter has been postponed to March 30 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

