Parts of Tshwane still affected by Rand Water power supply failure

The City of Tshwane says Rand Water's power supply failure continues to affect some parts of the city.
The municipality said it was notified by the water utility on Wednesday night that the Vlakfontein reservoir was sitting at 26% and had to close the outlet valve to allow it to recover overnight.
According to the city's spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, the reservoir which supplies Tshwane areas needs to be at a minimum level of 40% for supply to Mooikloof and Grootfontein.
“At that point, the water utility was supplying from Vlakfontein through a small bypass of 100mm which contributed to the very little flow to Carina, Mooikloof and Grootfontein.”
Mashigo said supply from Vlakfontein was normally through a 700mm outlet.
“The Vlakfontein reservoir did improve as anticipated and it was at 49% this morning. Rand Water has opened the supply from Vlakfontein reservoir and we should see an improved flow to Carina, Mooikloof and Grootfontein,” he said.
Mashigo said on Friday last week, Rand Water’s Mapleton booster station experienced a power supply failure.
“The station, which is supplied from the Ekurhuleni substation, affected the Vlakfontein reservoir that supplies Tshwane.
“The cause of the power failure was investigated and it was found to be vandalism. Repairs have since been completed and the focus is now on the provision of water,” Mashigo said.
He said even though the city was observing a gradual recovery of its reservoirs, the recovery process was being hampered by the high consumption of some residents.
“Unfortunately, it has become common practice that after a few days of no water, consumption is usually high. This puts a strain on the recovery of the water network.”
The city urged residents to avoid watering gardens, washing vehicles, cleaning driveways or patios with water and filling swimming pools.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
