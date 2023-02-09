South Africa

WATCH | TUT holds memorial service for student Ntokozo Xaba

09 February 2023 - 11:35 By TIMESLIVE

Memorial Service of MS Ntokozo Xaba

Posted by Tshwane University of Technology TUT on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Tshwane University of Technology hosted a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba on Thursday.

Xaba, 21, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2.

A suspect, who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case was postponed to next week for possible bail proceedings.

TimesLIVE

