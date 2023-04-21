South Africa

Refugees camping outside UNHRC offices in Pretoria evicted, eight arrested

21 April 2023 - 22:20
Scores of refugees have been camping outside the offices of the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHRC) in Tshwane since 2019.
Scores of refugees have been camping outside the offices of the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHRC) in Tshwane since 2019.
Image: Supplied

Eight people were arrested on Friday for contravening a court order after the eviction of refugees who have been camping outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pretoria.

The high court in Pretoria recently ordered the eviction of the more than 200 asylum seekers who had built makeshift structures outside the UNHRC offices, ordering they be bussed to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp where they will be housed for six months.

TimesLIVE reported that the evictions were meant to have been completed by Wednesday, however the refugees refused to leave the pavement which has been their home since 2019. 

According to police, the five men and three women will appear before the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.

Laura Padoan, spokesperson for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said around 100 people had been living outside the office for years.

“We are relieved that the operation to remove the campers from the UNHCR office in Pretoria went ahead smoothly and peacefully today. Around 100 people have been living on the premises for around a year.

'Some of the families opted to go with the department of home affairs to Lindela (repatriation centre). We understand that the remaining group have dispersed into the community,” she said.

Padoan said if refugees express the desire to reintegrate into the community or to return voluntarily to countries of origin , then UNHCR staff will provide advice and support on these options.

“These individuals have been living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions without adequate shelter, and we have been particularly concerned for the welfare of the children who have been living on a dangerous street and not attending school. 

“The structures that have been in place will now be cleared by City of Tshwane. Any items left behind will be disposed of by the city, as per the court order. The landlord of the property will be fencing off the area to ensure that the refugees do not return in the coming days,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Asylum seekers at UNHRC offices in Tshwane defy court order

Scores of refugees who have been camping outside the offices of the UN High Commission for Refugees in Tshwane for more than four years say they will ...
News
1 day ago

Sudan's Burhan says the army in control of airport, palace and military headquarters

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan told Al Jazeera TV the army was in control of the presidential palace, military headquarters and ...
News
6 days ago

Bruce Haigh: A diplomat hero who championed the return of SA’s struggle art

Australian diplomat Bruce Haigh, who has died at 77, helped the anti-apartheid struggle and was the prime mover in establishing the Ifa Lethu ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa
  3. Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives News

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail