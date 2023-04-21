Refugees camping outside UNHRC offices in Pretoria evicted, eight arrested

Eight people were arrested on Friday for contravening a court order after the eviction of refugees who have been camping outside the offices of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Pretoria.
The high court in Pretoria recently ordered the eviction of the more than 200 asylum seekers who had built makeshift structures outside the UNHRC offices, ordering they be bussed to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp where they will be housed for six months.
TimesLIVE reported that the evictions were meant to have been completed by Wednesday, however the refugees refused to leave the pavement which has been their home since 2019.
According to police, the five men and three women will appear before the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.
Laura Padoan, spokesperson for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said around 100 people had been living outside the office for years.
“We are relieved that the operation to remove the campers from the UNHCR office in Pretoria went ahead smoothly and peacefully today. Around 100 people have been living on the premises for around a year.
'Some of the families opted to go with the department of home affairs to Lindela (repatriation centre). We understand that the remaining group have dispersed into the community,” she said.
Padoan said if refugees express the desire to reintegrate into the community or to return voluntarily to countries of origin , then UNHCR staff will provide advice and support on these options.
“These individuals have been living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions without adequate shelter, and we have been particularly concerned for the welfare of the children who have been living on a dangerous street and not attending school.
“The structures that have been in place will now be cleared by City of Tshwane. Any items left behind will be disposed of by the city, as per the court order. The landlord of the property will be fencing off the area to ensure that the refugees do not return in the coming days,” she said.
