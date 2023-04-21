TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's reported plan to end load-shedding by the end of the year.
Ramokgopa tabled his power plan at a special cabinet meeting this week, with an insider telling TimesLIVE it included a proposal to extend the life of several coal-fired power stations.
The source said the minister wants to reduce rolling blackouts as the year progresses.
“Sputla [Ramokgopa] is trying to make sure that by September we reduce load-shedding to maximum stage 3, that’s why he’s pushing for all these things. And by December he thinks it’s possible to eradicate load-shedding.”
South Africa is battling stage 6 until further notice, with the Sunday Times reporting the power utility “silently implemented” stage 8 last week.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought Ramokgopa will end load-shedding by December.
Most (51%) said they had no faith in it and believe “we will celebrate Dezemba in the dark”, while 42% jokingly asked if the minister meant December 2030.
Only 7% said the minister's plan would be a success.
'We will celebrate Dezemba in the dark' — what you said about plan to end load-shedding by December
The debate continued on social media.
Xolile Ntweni said it was possible to end load-shedding if Eskom technicians wanted to, not politicians.
Tandisizwe Mkatshane said “no ANC deployment will ever end load-shedding no matter how capable the person is”.
“The problem of ending load-shedding is the ANC itself, so no problem can solve another problem”.
Nash Singh said it was like a dog chasing its own tail.
