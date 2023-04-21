South Africa

'We will celebrate Dezemba in the dark' — what you said about plan to end load-shedding by December

21 April 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has a load-shedding plan.
Image: GCIS

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's reported plan to end load-shedding by the end of the year.

Ramokgopa tabled his power plan at a special cabinet meeting this week, with an insider telling TimesLIVE it included a proposal to extend the life of several coal-fired power stations.

The source said the minister wants to reduce rolling blackouts as the year progresses.

“Sputla [Ramokgopa] is trying to make sure that by September we reduce load-shedding to maximum stage 3, that’s why he’s pushing for all these things. And by December he thinks it’s possible to eradicate load-shedding.”

South Africa is battling stage 6 until further notice, with the Sunday Times reporting the power utility “silently implemented” stage 8 last week. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought Ramokgopa will end load-shedding by December.

Most (51%) said they had no faith in it and believe “we will celebrate Dezemba in the dark”, while 42% jokingly asked if the minister meant December 2030.

Only 7% said the minister's plan would be a success.

The debate continued on social media.

Xolile Ntweni said it was possible to end load-shedding if Eskom technicians wanted to, not politicians.

Tandisizwe Mkatshane said “no ANC deployment will ever end load-shedding no matter how capable the person is”.

“The problem of ending load-shedding is the ANC itself, so no problem can solve another problem”.

Nash Singh said it was like a dog chasing its own tail.

