South Africa

Eight people injured in bakkie, truck collision in Rawsonville

22 April 2023 - 13:45
Last night, eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape.
Image: 123rf.com

Eight people were injured when a bakkie and truck collided on the R101 Old N1 Road in Rawsonville, Western Cape, on Friday.

ER24 and other emergency services arrived on the scene at 5.30pm to find the truck on the side of the road against a tree while the bakkie was in the middle of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the truck, while seven other adults were seated along the road.

"Rescue Services had to use the jaws-of-life to free the man from the truck. Once released, medics assessed the patients and found a man and woman were in serious condition, while six others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," said Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson.

TimesLIVE

