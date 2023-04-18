Durban man severely injured in industrial accident

A man was severely injured in an industrial accident in Prospecton, south of Durban, on Tuesday morning.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said a Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter responded to the incident.
“Reports from the scene are that a male has been left with serious injuries and will be airlifted to a specialist facility,” he said..
“Unfortunately, as it was at a client's premises, we are unable to disclose any further information.”
Image: Emer-G-Med
