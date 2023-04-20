South Africa

'He was a gallant freedom fighter' — colleague on Tiego Moseneke's death

20 April 2023 - 14:45
Tiego Moseneke was chair of the Encha group.
Tiego Moseneke was chair of the Encha group.
Image: Encha.co.za

A colleague of businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke says his death is “untimely and heartbreaking”. 

The activist brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke died in a car crash on Wednesday.

Advocate Sam Muofhe expressed condolences to the family.

“The heartbreaking news about the untimely passing away of Tiego Moseneke in a car accident numbs me. Tiego was a gallant freedom fighter. What a devastating loss. I still can’t reconcile myself with this reality.

“My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in eternal peace, Tiego,” said Muofhe.

The family on Thursday announced his death. 

 “The whole family is in shock, and as we process this unfortunate incident we request the public to give us space and privacy to deal with the inevitable eventualities. In due course we shall release further details.”

Tiego served on the first Gauteng ANC executive after the unbanning of the party, served in the founding national executive of the United Democratic Front and served as national president of the ANC’s tertiary student wing in the 1980s.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Car accident claims the life of Tiego Moseneke, businessman and lawyer

Businessman, lawyer and erstwhile student activist Tiego Moseneke has died in a car accident.
News
3 hours ago

Mark Willcox: Sexwale’s brilliant but flawed dealmaker dies aged 52

We can be dollar billionaires, he told those in Mvelaphanda who tried to restrain him.
Business Times
6 months ago

OBITUARY | Hlaku Kenneth Rachidi: one of the young intellectuals who brought Black Consciousness to South Africa

In fighting for freedom, Hlako Kenny Rachidi challenged the state of mind of the oppressed
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Car accident claims the life of Tiego Moseneke, businessman and lawyer South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras