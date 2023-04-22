World

Ukraine latest: US to start training Ukrainians for Abrams tanks

22 April 2023 - 13:44 By Reuters
An apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling is seen on the outskirts of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on April 21 2023.
An apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling is seen on the outskirts of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on April 21 2023.
Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The US says it will soon start training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tank and Germany announced a deal to establish a hub in Poland to repair tanks deployed in Ukraine.

TANKS, BATTLE

• The US decision to provide Ukraine with 31 advanced M1A2 Abrams tanks will make a difference in the war but is no silver bullet, US Army general Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Friday.

• Six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine left Spain by ship, according to a naval monitoring website.

• Ukraine pressed allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition as the US hosted a meeting at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Friday to discuss stepped-up support to repel the Russian invasion.

• Russia's defence ministry said assault troops were fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the embattled Ukrainian city still held by Kyiv's forces.

• Ukraine said Russian forces had made some advances in their fight for Bakhmut but the situation was under control.

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield accounts.

DIPLOMACY

• Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Nato allies agreed Ukraine would eventually become a member and that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had been invited to attend the Western military alliance's summit in July.

• A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said Nato wanted to defeat Russia and was keeping Ukraine motivated by promising membership after the war ended. She described such statements as dangerous for Europe's security.

• Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon to protest against recent remarks about the war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

LEGAL

• A Moscow court ordered the arrest in absentia of Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, whose reporting for the Bellingcat news outlet has angered Russia, RIA news agency said.

• A Ukrainian former deputy defence minister and another ministry official have been served with “notices of suspicion” accusing them of wrongdoing over contracts for food purchases for the army, the state anti-corruption agency said.

ECONOMY

• Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz has held talks with ExxonMobil, Halliburton and Chevron about projects in Ukraine as the Kyiv government tries to lure back foreign investment into its energy sector, the Financial Times reported.

• A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain could start winding down next week after Russia said it will not approve any new vessels unless their operators guarantee the transits will be done by May 18.

• Ukraine's prospects of unblocking grain shipments to Eastern Europe improved as Romania opted against a unilateral ban on food imports.

READ MORE:

Government still considering Putin’s warrant of arrest, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is still applying its mind on how it will handle the International Criminal Court’s warrant of arrest ...
News
1 day ago

Russia to send advance team to South Africa to prepare for Putin's Brics visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the 15th Brics summit in South Africa in August. This has been confirmed by Prof Anil Sooklal, ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Putin meets Chinese defence minister, hails military co-operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Ddefence minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday and hailed military cooperation between the two ...
News
5 days ago

Russian missiles kill nine in eastern Ukraine

A Russian missile strike killed at least nine people in eastern Ukraine on Friday as a British assessment said Ukrainian troops had been forced to ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Want to blindside your ex during a divorce like Hakimi? Here's what the law says South Africa
  2. Faith Nketsi's hubby wanted by police for fraud South Africa
  3. ‘Czech underworld preparing for the return of Radovan Krejčíř’ News
  4. Asset Forfeiture Unit awarded R583.8m order against ex-ABB SA employees, wives News
  5. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail