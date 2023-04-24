Speaking on eNCA, Mpholo said police contacted Bereng's mother a week ago and tested her DNA against the charred body discovered in cell 35.
He claimed police told him his son “collapsed in town” and was taken to hospital. After being admitted, it was discovered he had died.
Mpholo said family members visited several mortuaries in Bloemfontein after reporting his son missing.
“I don't believe my son collapsed in town and was taken to hospital. There is more to it,” said Mpholo.
“I have this view because from what we see when we reported him missing and the information we are getting that he collapsed in town, it is not true. And again, how did Thabo Bester get hold of my son's body if he was in a government mortuary?”
Mpholo told Newzroom Afrika he felt “dead” when he found out Bereng's body was burnt in the prison.
“I felt dead for a moment. It was like I would wake up and be told I was dreaming because looking at his picture and knowing the kind of a person he was, a friendly boy who made friends easily with people, it devastated me.”
He said the family plans on going to the police on Monday to get answers, because “we are not happy about how our son died”.
TimesLIVE
'I am broken' — father of dead man used in Thabo Bester's prison escape seeks answers
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Batho Mpholo, the father of Katlego Bereng whose body was used by “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester in an elaborate prison escape plan, has opened up about the disappearance and death of his son, saying government has failed him.
Police identified the charred body found in cell 35 of the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year, initially thought to be that of Bester.
Bester escaped from the correctional facility after faking his death in a fire that broke out in his cell in May 2022.
“The body burnt by Thabo Bester in prison was that of my son. Our own government is failing us. I am broken,” Mpholo tweeted.
He reached out to advocate Dali Mpofu, saying: “I need to talk to you in private, please. It's an urgent and important matter. Please.”
