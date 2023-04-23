News

Nandipha Magudumana's brother who blew whistle on Thabo Bester says he stands by his sister

Nkosinathi Sekeleni says despite what his sister allegedly did to aid the Facebook rapist he will support her

23 April 2023 - 00:02 By GRAEME HOSKEN and TANKISO MAKHETHA

Despite working with police on the investigation into his sister and her partner in crime , Nkosinathi Sekeleni is determined to stand behind her in her upcoming trial...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  2. Will government seek to recoup costs incurred in Thabo Bester escape, ... South Africa
  3. Second G4S guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape to remain in ... South Africa
  4. 'I think at this point an apology is enough': Lamola responds to calls for him ... Politics
  5. Gauteng education on Bester not having a birth certificate: We can't reject a ... South Africa
  6. Is it Tom Motsepe or TK Nkwana? — Thabo Bester's many aliases and some of their ... South Africa
  7. G4S should reimburse R1.4m deportation cost for Bester and Magudumana — Action ... South Africa

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  3. Why Japan snubbed SA for G7 summit Politics
  4. Revamps, helicopters, cars and VIPs: Inside UAE delegation's Eastern Cape visit News
  5. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail