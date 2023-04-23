Nandipha Magudumana's brother who blew whistle on Thabo Bester says he stands by his sister
Nkosinathi Sekeleni says despite what his sister allegedly did to aid the Facebook rapist he will support her
23 April 2023 - 00:02 By GRAEME HOSKEN and TANKISO MAKHETHA
Despite working with police on the investigation into his sister and her partner in crime , Nkosinathi Sekeleni is determined to stand behind her in her upcoming trial...
Nandipha Magudumana's brother who blew whistle on Thabo Bester says he stands by his sister
Nkosinathi Sekeleni says despite what his sister allegedly did to aid the Facebook rapist he will support her
Despite working with police on the investigation into his sister and her partner in crime , Nkosinathi Sekeleni is determined to stand behind her in her upcoming trial...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos