Former worker says murder accused Del Vecchio 'lured him' into crime

A former employee of the alleged mastermind behind the murders of acclaimed botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders painted a picture of how he met, befriended and was lured into the criminal activity of three people on trial for the double murder in the Durban high court.
Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, are charged with the kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder of Rodney Charles Saunders, 74, and his wife, Dr Rachel May Saunders, 63, in February 2018 in the Eshowe area.
The witness, 24, was initially charged with theft after two cellphones — a Huawei and Nokia 3310 belonging to the Saunders — were found in his possession during a police raid. He pleaded guilty and received a three-year sentence with two years wholly suspended.
The man, who lived in the rural area of Mtunzini and was in grade 9 when he was arrested, dropped out of school after his arrest.
He told the high court he met Del Vecchio when he moved on to a plot of land next to where he lived. Del Vecchio erected a tent and lived there alone until he was joined by Patel and two children — a toddler and another child who was in grade 7.
The young man said he approached Del Vecchio for a job in July 2017 and was soon rewarded with work such as mowing the lawn, erecting a fence and mixing cement for a rondavel he built. They later built a second structure, which Jackson occupied.
“Del Vecchio would at times be away for about four days in the midst of the building project,” he said.
Del Vecchio owned a quad bike and he would often navigate his way around the neighbouring Ongoye forest using it. He said Del Vecchio didn’t travel anywhere without a bush knife. He also had a crossbow and would often shoot arrows into the forest.
“I once accompanied him inside the forest. On that occasion he told me he was looking for a tree for his furniture. We would often search for [a particular] tree to no avail and then we would return,” said the witness.
“He also had a knobkerrie that he would always carry when he was travelling, and a gun in his Ford Ranger bakkie,” said the young man.
He told the court that soon after Del Vecchio moved to the area, another white male called Marko, who drove a Polo, appeared and started to help build the foundation for the rondavel.
He didn't say when Marko left the homestead, but he left the vehicle. In December Del Vecchio taught the young man to drive and in January, he was tasked with dropping off and picking up their older child at school.
Del Vecchio, he said, attempted to lure him to the Islamic faith and he would often see the couple performing their rituals.
“He would often show me the Koran and other books. He went as far as showing me soldiers all kitted out Islamic garb and start by praying and shooting people,” he told the court.
Del Vecchio also showed him a picture of a Zulu convert with a gun in a bid to convert him, but he said he wasn’t convinced.
He said Jackson, who was called Bazooka, moved into the settlement in October and often seemed skittish and was startled at the sound of vehicles. He said despite this Jackson was very resourceful with chores and close to Del Vecchio and Patel, often eating with them.
In December, he told the court, an Indian man arrived with another female dressed in Islamic garb.
“They seemed close and performed religious rituals. They dug a hole with the aim of building an underground house,” said the witness.
He said on the day of the couple's arrest in February 2018, he was on his way from picking up the child from school when he was flagged down by police. They questioned him as to whose child it was in the vehicle and he told them the child was Del Vecchio’s. The police asked him to follow them to the house.
He told the court he was in the dark as to why the police had stopped him and was surprised to see Del Vecchio’s settlement surrounded by cops.
“When we got to the settlement. the couple was handcuffed and I did not know what was going on. The settlement was teeming with cops,” said the witness. Jackson wasn’t with them as he later learnt he was on the run.
Judge Esther Steyn adjourned the matter to May 2.
