South Africa

Sister of slain botanist recounts last chat before couple went missing

25 April 2023 - 16:11 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The last known picture of Rodney, front, and Rachel, back, Saunders. It was taken while they were filming a show on rare plants in the Drakensberg with BBC presenter Nick Bailey, centre.
The last known picture of Rodney, front, and Rachel, back, Saunders. It was taken while they were filming a show on rare plants in the Drakensberg with BBC presenter Nick Bailey, centre.
Image: Supplied

The sister of slain botanist Rachel Saunders told the Durban high court that the last time she interacted with her sister was via WhatsApp, before she and her botanist husband Rodney disappeared.

She was testifying at the trial of Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, who are charged with murdering the couple in the Eshowe area in 2018. They also face charges of kidnapping, robbery and theft.

The sister, who may not be named, said after the couple finished shooting a BBC documentary in the Drakensberg, they planned to make their way to oNgoye forest on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

"They were looking for a specific plant," she said, recalling February 8 2018, the last time she had contact with her sister.

Rachel, 63, and Rodney, 73, were reported missing 10 days later, after which her sister opened missing persons and kidnapping cases at the Howick police station.

This prompted police to summon her to the station for DNA samples.

"Upon arriving at the station, they took me into a private room. While inside the room they explained the procedures to me, took out a sealed packet from a briefcase and took swabs from my mouth. They placed the swabs into a briefcase," she said.

After the couple's bodies were discovered she had to identify her sister's at the Stanger mortuary. 

"I signed the forms and the remains were taken to Doves funeral home," she said. 

Her testimony was preceded by that of an anthropology professor who dissected the skeletal remains of the couple.

The expert noted multiple changes to the bones, vertebrae, ribs and skull.

"Some may have been a result of a fall from heights or predators," the professor said, adding that Rachel's left food and hand were missing.

"Carnivore predation may have been the cause."

She said fractures could possibly be attributed to blunt trauma.

State prosecutor Mahen Naidoo asked the professor if she was able to determine the extent of the force.

"I cannot comment on the force as I am not an engineer. But what I established was the force must have been strong enough to have more than one impact.

"In theory, if you use a bladed instrument you would use more force to chop through a femur than through a skull."

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday after Jackson's advocate indicated he need further instructions from his client.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court

Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
News
1 day ago

Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier

The three accused used Dr Saunders’s credit card at Pavilion Shopping Centre
News
1 week ago

Botanist murder trial postponed again as another accused falls ill

Suspected food poisoning resulted in another postponement in the trial of the trio appearing for the double murder of two British/South African ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  3. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  4. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News
  5. Revamps, helicopters, cars and VIPs: Inside UAE delegation's Eastern Cape visit News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...