South Africa

Money misdemeanours

Jurie Roux ordered to 'pay back the money' to Stellenbosch University

Institution has battled its former employee for eight years

26 April 2023 - 17:48 By Tanya Farber
Jurie Roux, former CEO of SA Rugby, has lost his appeal. File photo.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo images

It has been an eight-year R37m headache for Stellenbosch University, but finally it is time for former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux to pay back the money.

That is according to a ruling by Western Cape High Court judge Vincent Saldanha, and now Roux’s only remaining options are the Supreme Court of Appeal or the Constitutional Court.

Roux was employed by the university's finance department between 2004 and 2010, after which it came to light via auditors KPMG that he had “misapplied” funds using the institution's electronic accounting system to reallocate them to Maties Rugby Club.

Over the eight-year battle, Roux’s counsel contended that it was “common cause that expenditure was legitimate in the sense that it fell within the scope of the university’s business and benefited the university”.

Saldanha was having none of it, however, and in a lengthy judgment ordered Roux to pay back the R37m plus costs and interest.

The university had called for a forensic investigation into allocation of money during Roux’s tenure as senior director of finance and chair of the university's rugby club.

Roux departs SA Rugby, but jury still out

It comes, perhaps, as little surprise that Jurie Roux has left SA Rugby 'like a thief in the night'.
Sport
3 months ago

Accounting irregularities were revealed, and though it was found Roux had not benefited , he was found to have manipulated the accounting system so money could flow in whatever direction he saw fit without approval from council.

In 2020, through a process of arbitration, he was ordered to pay back the money — but he appealed.

He lost the appeal, and in December 2021, was ordered to pay it back.

He then took the fight to the high court where Judge Saldanha ruled against him.

Martin Viljoen, speaking to TimesLIVE on behalf of the university, said: “Stellenbosch University welcomes the court's ruling with awards in its favour on all its claims. The initial summons followed, based on the university’s commitment to good corporate governance.

“The university trusts that the eight-year case — which included, among other things, arbitration proceedings, a subsequent appeal and award by the appeal tribunal panel in favour of the university — will be concluded with the judgment of judge Saldanha.”

TimesLIVE

