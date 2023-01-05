Roux departs SA Rugby, but jury still out

SA Rugby was at pains to explain its actions would be guided by legal opinion. It argued it was unaware of the allegations against Roux when it recruited him.
It comes, perhaps, as little surprise that Jurie Roux has left SA Rugby "like a thief in the night".
There is no official word yet from the organisation regarding its CEO's resignation, in keeping with Roux's "dim-the-lights" media strategy while in office.
SA Rugby's offices are closed for the holidays and its president, Mark Alexander, indicated it would make an announcement when it reopens on January 15. An acting CEO would then also be named.
Roux's departure brings to a close a 12-year reign of highs and lows, but one that could never shake the legal battle in which he was embroiled with former employer the University of Stellenbosch.
While his infraction has not necessarily defined his time at SA Rugby, it certainly dragged over him a dark and lingering cloud until his departure.
The embattled Roux managed to stay in his job for almost a decade after the university accused him of misappropriating funds.
A forensic investigation uncovered accounting irregularities in the allocation of monies during Roux's time as senior director of finance and chair of the institution's rugby club. The report, released in 2013, stated Roux did not benefit personally from the irregularities.
However, it also pointed to manipulation of the institution's accounting system as part of Roux's misdeeds.
In 2020, after arbitration, he was ordered to pay back R37m, but he appealed.
In December 2021 Roux was ordered to reimburse the university that sum, but on March 3 last year his representatives filed an application in the Western Cape High Court for a review and setting aside of the final arbitration award and that of the Appeal Tribunal against him.
