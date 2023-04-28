South Africa

Covid chronicles

Local scientists help world grasp full picture of mysterious long Covid

Authors of a paper say there are more than 50 symptoms, and scientists need to understand its 'many faces'

28 April 2023 - 18:30
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
Dr Rubeshan Perumal and co-authors are helping the world understand the full picture of long Covid, which is affecting 100-million people across the globe.
Dr Rubeshan Perumal and co-authors are helping the world understand the full picture of long Covid, which is affecting 100-million people across the globe.
Image: Supplied

South African scientists have come up with a long Covid “dashboard” for the global community so all the pieces of this complex disease puzzle they call “the second pandemic” can be put together.

To date, at least 100-million people globally are estimated to suffer from this disease.

That is about the same as the populations of Egypt or Vietnam.

Clinical records show there are more than 50 symptoms, representing the involvement of almost every organ system in the body.

“Long Covid is a complex problem with little consensus among scientists about the precise biological basis for the diverse range of problems that patients develop,” explains first author of a paper Dr Rubeshan Perumal from the Centre for Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

“Instead, there are several ideas [or hypotheses] about the sequence of events that transpire after infection with SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes Covid-19] that may give rise to long Covid.”

He said he and the team were interested in “identifying who is at risk of developing long Covid [risk factors], the abnormalities that develop after the initial infection that may persist over time and disturb the usual functioning of the body [biological mechanisms], and the ways in which these perturbations may manifest in individual patients [clinical phenotypes]”.

He said until now, researchers have “largely been focusing on one aspect of long Covid at a time”.

Examples would be a single biological mechanism such as microclots or a clinical phenotype such as fatigue.

However, it is “much more likely that there are many abnormalities happening at the same time, and that these mechanisms are related to each other”.

It is also likely that “the interaction between an individual’s risk factors and the unique set of biological abnormalities that follow the initial infection determine the sites of the body which are most affected, and therefore the constellation of symptoms and signs the individual may manifest”.

Explaining the value of the paper, published in science journal Frontiers in Immunology, to TimesLIVE, Perumal said: “Our paper proposes a framework to represent the complexity of long Covid, and to serve as a dynamic visualisation of the potential pathways that may have led to a particular case of it.”

He said it will also help scientists to contextualise their own research within the broad network of possibilities, and to “think more critically about how to incorporate this complexity in the design of their research and in the interpretation of their findings”.

It is hoped that the framework will “serve as a dashboard which can evolve alongside the evidence, incorporating new ideas, guiding efforts aimed at improving our understanding of long Covid, and pointing us towards much-needed solutions for the people affected by the condition”.

Load-shedding threatens critical lab specimens as universities grapple with cost of SA’s energy crisis

From research hubs at risk, to rising fees amid protests, the energy crisis is a ‘potential catastrophe’, threatening teaching and learning
News
1 month ago

What does the paper say about risk factors?

It says there are several well-characterised risk factors, including female sex, marginalised social status, weakened immunity (such as HIV), obesity and pre-existing autoimmune conditions.

In terms of clinical phenotypes, Perumal explains that long Covid is difficult to define clinically because patients may present with a “diverse range of symptoms, which tend to evolve in intensity over time”. 

Some people may develop predominantly cognitive symptoms (such as brain fog and memory impairment).

Others may present with cardiorespiratory symptoms (such as shortness of breath), and others dermatological manifestations (such as discolouration of the toes and fingers). 

Some patients may have symptoms related to one organ system, while others “may have symptoms arising from many different organ systems, and others still may start with symptoms arising in one organ system but go on to develop new symptoms arising from a different organ system”. 

So, explains Perumal, “there isn’t just one clinical picture of long Covid, but many faces (phenotypes) of the condition”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

People lost faith in childhood vaccines during Covid-19 pandemic, Unicef says

People all over the world lost confidence in the importance of routine childhood vaccines against killer diseases like measles and polio during the ...
News
1 week ago

Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on Covid-19 demonstrators

Dazed and terrified, Yicheng Huang narrowly managed to escape being detained by police in Shanghai while attending historic protests calling for an ...
News
1 week ago

It’s not too late for Covid-19 self-tests, say experts

While Covid-19 self test kits have long been available in the UK, US and Europe, South Africa has just caught up following the recent approval of a ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  2. Military veterans to receive pensions after 12-year delay South Africa
  3. Woman and her partner arrested over Soweto boys' murders South Africa
  4. Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police ... South Africa
  5. A smart meter in every house: Inside Eskom's R16bn plan to help end ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York
Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador