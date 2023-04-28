A 36m high screen displayed an image of former South African president Nelson Mandela in celebration of South Africa's Freedom day on Thursday.
The campaign is a collaboration between the South African consulate general in New York and SA Tourism.
The Nasdaq building is an iconic landmark in Times Square, which is visited by millions of tourists every year for its bright lights and advertising boards.
Mandela's quote was shown: 'The struggle for true and universal human emancipation still lies ahead.”
LOOK | Mandela billboard displayed in Times Square to celebrate SA's Freedom Day
Image: Supplied
New York mayor Eric Adams gave a heartfelt speech telling of his love for South Africa on Thursday as he handed over a framed proclamation to South Africa's consulate-general in New York and the CEO of SA tourism Themba Khumalo.
The Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika anthem was sang and SA's colourful flag was raised next to the US flag by the mayor.
