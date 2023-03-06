Tertiary education
Load-shedding threatens critical lab specimens as universities grapple with cost of SA’s energy crisis
From research hubs at risk, to rising fees amid protests, the energy crisis is a ‘potential catastrophe’, threatening teaching and learning
06 March 2023 - 22:54
Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who became a household name when he headed up the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, is one of many tertiary institution experts whose work is suffering under the strain of load-shedding...
Tertiary education
Load-shedding threatens critical lab specimens as universities grapple with cost of SA’s energy crisis
From research hubs at risk, to rising fees amid protests, the energy crisis is a ‘potential catastrophe’, threatening teaching and learning
Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who became a household name when he headed up the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, is one of many tertiary institution experts whose work is suffering under the strain of load-shedding...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos