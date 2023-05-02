They said government delegated the responsibility of co-ordinating the countrywide ex-mineworkers' compensation programme to deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, deputy employment and labour minister Boitumelo Moloi and deputy mineral resources minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
The programme is part of government's efforts to track, trace and pay former mineworkers or their dependants who qualify for compensation funds, class action settlement funds and pension/provident funds.
“No individual or organisation has been outsourced to carry out this mandate on behalf of government. People are warned to ignore anyone claiming to represent government, and to never pay any fee to be assisted to lodge a claim because the process is free of charge,” said the departments.
“The deputy ministers have been leading this programme to communities around the country, starting with KwaZulu-Natal and followed by Eastern Cape. The public will be informed well in time of the dates, times and venues for the next provincial visits, together with the required documents to bring with you.”
For information about the programme contact the call centre on 080 1000 240/010 500 6186 or send a “Please Call Me” to 072 557 8077.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Government warns public of fake ex-miners compensation fund scam
Image: Screenshot
Government has warned the public about fake compensation fund agents inviting former mineworkers to be assisted with fund applications.
In a joint statement the departments of health, employment and labour and mineral resources and energy noted a misleading poster circulating on social media bearing the face of self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings Church Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng inviting former mineworkers and their families to be assisted with compensation fund applications.
It also offered to inform those who have applied of their application status.
“We consider this a scam by con men who want to take advantage of and enrich themselves out of the plight of former mineworkers (and their dependants) who might have contracted TB, silicosis and other occupational lung diseases while working in mines between March 1965 and December 2019, and those who were not paid their pension or provident funds,” said the departments.
Human settlements warns of fake LinkedIn account claiming to be Mmamoloko Kubayi
They said government delegated the responsibility of co-ordinating the countrywide ex-mineworkers' compensation programme to deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo, deputy employment and labour minister Boitumelo Moloi and deputy mineral resources minister Nobuhle Nkabane.
The programme is part of government's efforts to track, trace and pay former mineworkers or their dependants who qualify for compensation funds, class action settlement funds and pension/provident funds.
“No individual or organisation has been outsourced to carry out this mandate on behalf of government. People are warned to ignore anyone claiming to represent government, and to never pay any fee to be assisted to lodge a claim because the process is free of charge,” said the departments.
“The deputy ministers have been leading this programme to communities around the country, starting with KwaZulu-Natal and followed by Eastern Cape. The public will be informed well in time of the dates, times and venues for the next provincial visits, together with the required documents to bring with you.”
For information about the programme contact the call centre on 080 1000 240/010 500 6186 or send a “Please Call Me” to 072 557 8077.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha 'tried to lure' Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi with a fake R54m Netflix gig
Limpopo woman had people pretend to be disabled in R300k Sassa scam
TimesLIVE has an impostor! Here's how you can avoid being scammed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos