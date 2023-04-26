South Africa

TimesLIVE has an impostor! Here's how you can avoid being scammed

26 April 2023 - 18:51 By TImesLIVE
In the past few weeks, fake news articles pretending to be from TimesLIVE have been shared online.
Image: TimesLIVE

For decades you have trusted the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE to provide news that is accurate, balanced and fair. We have been by your side for breaking news and ground-breaking exposés. But scammers are trying to break that trust.

Over the past few weeks, fake news articles pretending to be from us have been shared online. These articles, which use our name, logo and layout, promote dodgy schemes and false investment opportunities.

While this might look as if it is coming from us, we can assure you that we would never lead you to invest in questionable businesses or urge you to click on sketchy links to get rich.

We will always have your back, so here are a few tips on how to tell if the article you are reading is really from TimesLIVE:

WE'RE NOT DODGY

We know that you have a nose for news and a sense for injustice, that's why you are a loyal reader of TimesLIVE.

So when a story promotes a product, investment or business opportunity that doesn't sound right, you can be sure that it is not from us.

IT'S A FAMILIAR ADDRESS

Those trying to deceive can't use our legitimate website so they have created another with the address: april-business.sa.com.

All our articles come from the addresses “timeslive.co.za” or “new.timeslive.co.za”.

If the address bar in your browser starts with “april-business.sa.com” close the article and do something else — like catch a movie on our new Watch section.

WE JUST CLICK

Like a fan trying to get close to a celeb, scammers trying to look like us can't do more than just take a picture of us.

While the fake articles appear to look like they come from our page, none of the links you would usually click on to move to other parts of our site work.

This is because all the scammers have done is take pictures of our site and Photoshopped it to appear real when it is not.

FOLLOW THE RIGHT PEOPLE

Often the links to these fake articles come from dodgy pages on social media. You can trust that any articles shared by us on our official Facebook and Twitter accounts are legitimate and will not harm you.

WE HAVE YOUR APP-ROVAL AND COME TO YOU

The TimesLIVE mobile app is your news best friend in your pocket. It not only keeps you up to date with the latest news, politics, business, sport and entertainment; but is really easy to navigate and is 100% trustworthy.

We also deliver the news right to your inbox every day, with the guarantee that nothing  you read in our newsletters is fake news.

From dodgy tenders to commissions of enquiry and daring escapes, SA is a movie and you don't want yours to be about the time you got scammed.

That's why there has never been a better time to subscribe to TimesLIVE and know you are in safe hands.

